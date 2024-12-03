Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowling Green Christian Academy 43, Cols. Horizon 41

Doylestown Chippewa 67, Mogadore Field 50

Edgerton 69, Eastside, Ind. 34

Fremont Ross 63, Bowling Green 36

Garrettsville Garfield 75, Middlefield Cardinal 43

Hicksville 66, Montpelier 63, OT

Hilliard Davidson 65, Day. Northridge 55

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Cols. Wellington 29

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50, Carey 43

New Middletown Spring. 53, Columbiana Crestview 51

Sidney 53, Troy 46

St. Henry (KY), Ky. 62, Cincinnati Home School 30

Vincent Warren 58, Gallipolis Gallia 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
What we know about the ongoing Frisch’s closings
2
$1.2M Tuttle library branch to hold soft opening Wednesday
3
Latest hall of famer credits his parents for producing ‘a lot of good...
4
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...
5
Thanksgiving season is ‘Super Bowl’ for Urbana farm’s passionate potato...