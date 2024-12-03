Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowling Green Christian Academy 43, Cols. Horizon 41
Doylestown Chippewa 67, Mogadore Field 50
Edgerton 69, Eastside, Ind. 34
Fremont Ross 63, Bowling Green 36
Garrettsville Garfield 75, Middlefield Cardinal 43
Hicksville 66, Montpelier 63, OT
Hilliard Davidson 65, Day. Northridge 55
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Cols. Wellington 29
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50, Carey 43
New Middletown Spring. 53, Columbiana Crestview 51
Sidney 53, Troy 46
St. Henry (KY), Ky. 62, Cincinnati Home School 30
Vincent Warren 58, Gallipolis Gallia 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
