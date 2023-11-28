Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 56, Peninsula Woodridge 41

Akr. Manchester 60, Akr. North 38

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 43, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 33

Belmont Union Local 61, Barnesville 37

Canfield 58, Alliance 27

Carrollton 57, Dover 45

Chillicothe Huntington 41, Wellston 23

Christian Community School 36, Cle. Horizon Science 34

Cin. Seven Hills 40, Cin. Madeira 38

Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 38

Cin. Woodward 50, Cin. College Prep. 16

Columbiana 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22

Columbiana Crestview 54, New Middletown Spring. 52

Cortland Maplewood 45, McDonald 38

Covington 51, Troy 39

Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Day. Stivers 47

Franklin Furnace Green 58, Beaver Eastern 49

Hanoverton United 29, Canfield S. Range 27

Harrison 63, Cin. Colerain 49

Jefferson Area 29, Cortland Lakeview 24

Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, Girard 49

Leesburg Fairfield 65, W. Union 47

Legacy Christian 57, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 16

Lisbon Beaver 62, Richmond Edison 22

Louisville 62, Dalton 35

Lowellville 53, Campbell Memorial 17

Lynchburg-Clay 62, Peebles 57, OT

Mineral Ridge 60, Vienna Mathews 26

New London 50, Milan Edison 30

Newton Local 48, DeGraff Riverside 38

Poland Seminary 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 47

Portsmouth W. 58, McArthur Vinton County 33

Ravenna SE 49, Akr. Coventry 30

Rayland Buckeye 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33

Reading 51, Lockland 11

Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Independence 50

Salem 51, Youngs. Mooney 26

Salineville Southern 56, E. Liverpool 50

Sidney Fairlawn 46, Bradford 37

Steubenville 49, Bellaire 31

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Coshocton 31

Tol. Start 62, Tol. Scott 23

Tol. Woodward 38, Tol. Waite 29

Vermilion 57, Lorain Clearview 37

Warren Champion 64, Niles McKinley 55

Warren Harding 57, Akr. Firestone 35

Warren Howland 61, Macedonia Nordonia 29

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Waverly 51

Wickliffe 62, Elyria Open Door 25

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Shadyside 26

Zanesville Maysville 40, Caldwell 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

