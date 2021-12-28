Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 48, Ontario 39
Bryan 52, Montpelier 31
Celina 34, St. Henry 23
Cin. Withrow 162, Cin. Winton Woods 101
Cols. Linden-McKinley 54, Heath 49
Columbus Grove 57, Van Wert 51
Danville, Ky. 79, Cin. Mt. Healthy 58
Fostoria 57, McComb 53
Ft. Recovery 48, Delphos Jefferson 45
Georgetown 65, Cin. West Clermont 51
Haviland Wayne Trace 72, Woodlan, Ind. 54
Holgate 45, Hamler Patrick Henry 41
Lakeside Danbury 61, Milan Edison 51
Lorain 47, N. Royalton 45
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, New Knoxville 30
Newark Cath. 65, Hebron Lakewood 45
Norwalk 42, LaGrange Keystone 40
SA Central Catholic, Texas 75, Day. Chaminade Julienne 72, OT
Swanton 52, Maumee 45
Tol. Maumee Valley 50, Sherwood Fairview 33
Westerville N. 42, Westerville Cent. 41
Westerville S. 63, Hilliard Davidson 50
Holiday Classic - Varsity=
Oregon Stritch 51, Defiance Tinora 48
Wauseon 60, Paulding 40
