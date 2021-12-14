dayton-daily-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowling Green 76, Pemberville Eastwood 71

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 56

Cols. Whetstone 72, Galloway Westland 42

Delaware Christian 54, Mansfield Temple Christian 24

Lockland 50, Cin. Clark Montessori 46

Marion Elgin 60, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Orwell Grand Valley 56, Conneaut 38

Tontogany Otsego 45, Elmore Woodmore 39

W. Unity Hilltop 75, Hamilton, Ind. 64

Yellow Springs 59, Day. Miami Valley 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Mason City Council repeals anti-abortion ordinance
2
Shawnee High School, community inspired by Miss USA alumna’s pageant...
3
Firefighters work to put out blaze at Springfield Twp. house, cause not
4
Springfield native Elle Smith finishes in Top 10 of Miss Universe...
5
How to help victims affected by recent tornadoes
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top