Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryan 44, Defiance Tinora 24
Edgerton 53, Eastside, Ind. 42
Foxfire 68, Cols. Marburn 28
Gallipolis Gallia 60, Athens 49
Kalida 51, Arlington 46
Leetonia 52, Academy for Urban Scholars 21
Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Albany Alexander 58
Sylvania Northview 66, Maumee 65
Urbana 87, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 18
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Belpre 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Middletown’s Harrison to defend her UFC title next month in Las Vegas
2
Santa, lights, ice skating kick off Holiday in the City festivities
3
Commissioners unaligned on plan for Butler County homeless shelter
4
Butler County communities ramp up cybersecurity as global threats...
5
Actress Marsha Dietlein to introduce two of her holiday movies at State...