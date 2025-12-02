Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryan 44, Defiance Tinora 24

Edgerton 53, Eastside, Ind. 42

Foxfire 68, Cols. Marburn 28

Gallipolis Gallia 60, Athens 49

Kalida 51, Arlington 46

Leetonia 52, Academy for Urban Scholars 21

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Albany Alexander 58

Sylvania Northview 66, Maumee 65

Urbana 87, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 18

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Belpre 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown’s Harrison to defend her UFC title next month in Las Vegas
2
Santa, lights, ice skating kick off Holiday in the City festivities
3
Commissioners unaligned on plan for Butler County homeless shelter
4
Butler County communities ramp up cybersecurity as global threats...
5
Actress Marsha Dietlein to introduce two of her holiday movies at State...