dayton-daily-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 42, Defiance Ayersville 30

Austintown Fitch 69, Beachwood 28

Batavia Clermont NE 47, Bethel-Tate 32

Beallsville 56, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 9

Bellaire 48, St. Clairsville 42

Berlin Hiland 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49

Bryan 63, Edgerton 11

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, E. Liverpool 26

Defiance Tinora 61, Defiance 51

Delta 37, Pettisville 34

Fremont Ross 47, Sandusky 38

Howard E. Knox 76, Lucas 54

Ironton 40, Chesapeake 25

Legacy Christian 48, Franklin Middletown Christian 17

Lima Bath 43, Paulding 32

Linsly, W.Va. 69, Shadyside 26

McArthur Vinton County 60, Bidwell River Valley 14

McComb 37, Hamler Patrick Henry 26

Middletown Madison Senior 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 40

Mowrystown Whiteoak 55, Fayetteville-Perry 50

Richmond Edison 56, Toronto 31

S. Point 44, Gallipolis Gallia 25

S. Webster 51, Waverly 43

Sidney Fairlawn 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 11

Thornville Sheridan 57, New Concord John Glenn 52

Warren Champion 59, Warren JFK 18

Waterford 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 22

Wauseon 68, Sherwood Fairview 53

Wheelersburg 64, Beaver Eastern 14

Wintersville Indian Creek 59, Lisbon Beaver 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Warren Davidson says he won’t be running for Ohio governor
2
Investigation into death of missing Springfield man ongoing
3
PHOTOS: Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade 2021
4
Coronavirus: Hospitalizations increase as cases rise
5
6 things to know about Joe Knopp, candidate for Ohio lieutenant...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top