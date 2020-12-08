X

Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 53, Defiance Tinora 34

Bellaire 51, St. Clairsville 50

Belmont Union Local 84, Martins Ferry 49

Belpre 60, Reedsville Eastern 51

Beverly Ft. Frye 64, New Concord John Glenn 13

Bradford 55, Tipp City Bethel 54

Caldwell 43, Beallsville 37

Canfield S. Range 60, Struthers 33

Collins Western Reserve 80, Sebring McKinley 20

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Canfield 46

Day. Carroll 60, Wilmington 32

Defiance 42, Defiance Ayersville 35

Fairfield 73, Fayetteville-Perry 50

Fremont Ross 66, Sandusky 39

Goshen 71, Hillsboro 50

Heartland Christian 49, Campbell Memorial 20

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 53, New Hope Christian 25

Latham Western 54, Portsmouth Clay 39

Lebanon 68, Cin. Turpin 43

Legacy Christian 63, Yellow Springs 61

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 46

Lima Bath 76, McComb 35

Manchester 39, Springfield 28

Marietta 0, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Massillon Jackson 60, Apple Creek Waynedale 35

McArthur Vinton County 89, Athens 43

Miamisburg 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 56

N. Baltimore 38, Holgate 17

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 61, Lowellville 39

New Bremen 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 42

Norton 88, Akr. Coventry 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Lima Sr. 32

Peebles 77, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37

Pomeroy Meigs 57, Wellston 33

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Ironton St. Joseph 26

Portsmouth W. 43, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Richwood N. Union 45, Bellefontaine 43

Rockford Parkway 72, Union City Mississinawa Valley 51

Sarahsville Shenandoah 30, Cambridge 26

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, W. Union 18

Sherwood Fairview 60, Wauseon 51

Sidney Fairlawn 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 43

Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, Xenia 30

Vincent Warren 51, Waterford 28

W. Unity Hilltop 41, Hicksville 34

Wheelersburg 70, Oak Hill 38

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 72, Barnesville 37

Worthington Christian 73, Thomas Worthington 38

Youngs. Ursuline 46, Columbiana Crestview 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Massillon vs. Louisville, ppd.

Sheffield Brookside vs. Oberlin Firelands, ccd.

Sidney vs. Greenville, ccd.

