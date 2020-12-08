Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 53, Defiance Tinora 34
Bellaire 51, St. Clairsville 50
Belmont Union Local 84, Martins Ferry 49
Belpre 60, Reedsville Eastern 51
Beverly Ft. Frye 64, New Concord John Glenn 13
Bradford 55, Tipp City Bethel 54
Caldwell 43, Beallsville 37
Canfield S. Range 60, Struthers 33
Collins Western Reserve 80, Sebring McKinley 20
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Canfield 46
Day. Carroll 60, Wilmington 32
Defiance 42, Defiance Ayersville 35
Fairfield 73, Fayetteville-Perry 50
Fremont Ross 66, Sandusky 39
Goshen 71, Hillsboro 50
Heartland Christian 49, Campbell Memorial 20
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 53, New Hope Christian 25
Latham Western 54, Portsmouth Clay 39
Lebanon 68, Cin. Turpin 43
Legacy Christian 63, Yellow Springs 61
Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 46
Lima Bath 76, McComb 35
Manchester 39, Springfield 28
Marietta 0, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Massillon Jackson 60, Apple Creek Waynedale 35
McArthur Vinton County 89, Athens 43
Miamisburg 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 56
N. Baltimore 38, Holgate 17
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 61, Lowellville 39
New Bremen 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 42
Norton 88, Akr. Coventry 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Lima Sr. 32
Peebles 77, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37
Pomeroy Meigs 57, Wellston 33
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Ironton St. Joseph 26
Portsmouth W. 43, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Richwood N. Union 45, Bellefontaine 43
Rockford Parkway 72, Union City Mississinawa Valley 51
Sarahsville Shenandoah 30, Cambridge 26
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, W. Union 18
Sherwood Fairview 60, Wauseon 51
Sidney Fairlawn 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 43
Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, Xenia 30
Vincent Warren 51, Waterford 28
W. Unity Hilltop 41, Hicksville 34
Wheelersburg 70, Oak Hill 38
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 72, Barnesville 37
Worthington Christian 73, Thomas Worthington 38
Youngs. Ursuline 46, Columbiana Crestview 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Massillon vs. Louisville, ppd.
Sheffield Brookside vs. Oberlin Firelands, ccd.
Sidney vs. Greenville, ccd.
