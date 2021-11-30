dayton-daily-news logo
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ready 76, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47

Brooklyn 69, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 46

Bucyrus 59, Morral Ridgedale 53

Glouster Trimble 49, Albany Alexander 27

Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, Cols. Mifflin 52

Hicksville 58, Montpelier 38

Johnstown 41, Worthington Christian 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

