Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ready 76, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47
Brooklyn 69, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 46
Bucyrus 59, Morral Ridgedale 53
Glouster Trimble 49, Albany Alexander 27
Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, Cols. Mifflin 52
Hicksville 58, Montpelier 38
Johnstown 41, Worthington Christian 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
