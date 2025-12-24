Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 hours ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Garfield 43, Louisville 39

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Circleville 43

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 44

Bidwell River Valley 71, McArthur Vinton County 67

Caldwell 65, New Matamoras Frontier 40

Centerville 77, Pickerington North 47

Chillicothe 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 43

Cin. McNicholas 58, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 42

Cin. Sycamore 48, Milford (OH) 39

Cle. VASJ 75, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Clyde 81, Kansas Lakota 63

Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Mechanicsburg 51

Cols. St. Charles 55, Cols. Linden-McKinley 49

Cortland Maplewood 45, Conneaut 36

Day. Northridge 52, Mason 43

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 69, Westerville Cent. 63

Delphos St John's 75, St Clairsville 58

Dublin Coffman 71, Central Hardin, Ky. 39

East Carter, Ky. 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56

Elmore Woodmore 73, N. Baltimore 59

Euclid 74, Cols. Northland 56

Fairfield Christian 41, Northside Christian 24

Felicity-Franklin 61, St. Patrick (KY), Ky. 47

Garfield Hts. Trinity 79, Lorain Clearview 56

Grove City 69, Westerville S. 52

Grove City Christian 74, London Madison-Plains 33

Hamilton Badin 64, Trenton Edgewood 58

Hannan, W.Va. 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 48

Ironton Rock Hill 63, Dawson-Bryant 39

Kettering Alter 73, Marietta, Ga. 49

Logan 53, Thornville Sheridan 33

Mansfield St. Peter's 56, Howard E. Knox 54

Marietta 71, Cols. Patriot Prep 20

Massillon Tuslaw 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 56

Mayfield 65, Jefferson Area 41

Miami Valley Christian Academy 75, Purcell Marian 24

Morral Ridgedale 59, Bucyrus Wynford 54

New London 66, Rittman 46

New Madison Tri-Village 68, Plain City Jonathan Alder 44

Oberlin Firelands 57, Norwalk 26

Oregon Clay 60, Tol. Rogers 49

Painesville Riverside 78, Geneva 43

Paulding 82, Pioneer N. Central 35

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 49, Yellow Springs 40

Pomeroy Meigs 68, Athens 58

Proctorville Fairland 92, Portsmouth 70

RULH 75, Robertson County, Ky. 33

Rocky River 69, Canal Winchester Harvest 67

Ross County Christian 91, Glouster Trimble 90

Ryle, Ky. 55, Cin. Elder 39

S. Bend St. Joseph's, Ind. 88, Reynoldsburg 49

South Point 60, Gallipolis Gallia 51

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 79, S. Charleston SE 73

Tipp City Bethel 57, Clarkrange, Tenn. 48

Van Buren 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41

Washington C.H. 76, Amanda-Clearcreek 38

Wellston 64, Nelsonville-York 43

Williamsport Westfall 56, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Worthington Christian 48, Hebron Lakewood 16

Xenia 75, Legacy Christian 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
8 injured, including 5 children, in two-vehicle Middletown crash
2
Deputies recover ‘altered’ grenade found by woman in Warren County
3
Luxury living in Middletown: Loft apartment above BeauVerre part of...
4
8 year-old boy in fire last week died of injuries; his sister in...
5
Holiday giving: 6 tips for end-of-year donations