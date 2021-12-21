Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowling Green 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 47
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Millersport 45
Cin. West Clermont 43, Mt. Orab Western Brown 40
Hilliard Bradley 60, Ashville Teays Valley 24
Holland Springfield 72, Tol. Woodward 55
Lewistown Indian Lake 89, DeGraff Riverside 72
New Concord John Glenn 67, Marietta 40
Pandora-Gilboa 56, Leipsic 40
Richfield Revere 75, Independence 71
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Corning Miller 42
Tol. Christian 57, Edon 31
Tol. Ottawa Hills 57, Millbury Lake 20
Westlake 101, Oberlin 65
Yellow Springs 50, Spring. NE 47
Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Hebron Lakewood 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
