Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Galloway Westland 57, West 55

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Bowling Green 57

Westerville N. 57, Gahanna Lincoln 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

