Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Galloway Westland 57, West 55
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Bowling Green 57
Westerville N. 57, Gahanna Lincoln 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
