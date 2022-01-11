Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bucyrus 51, Morral Ridgedale 46

Castalia Margaretta 53, Huron 35

Cols. DeSales 59, Dresden Tri-Valley 44

Cols. Marion-Franklin 56, Bishop Hartley 44

Oak Harbor 64, Millbury Lake 46

Parkersburg, W.Va. 68, Marietta 63

Sidney 66, W. Carrollton 47

St. Henry 61, Russia 50

Swanton 37, Tol. Ottawa Hills 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

