Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bucyrus 51, Morral Ridgedale 46
Castalia Margaretta 53, Huron 35
Cols. DeSales 59, Dresden Tri-Valley 44
Cols. Marion-Franklin 56, Bishop Hartley 44
Oak Harbor 64, Millbury Lake 46
Parkersburg, W.Va. 68, Marietta 63
Sidney 66, W. Carrollton 47
St. Henry 61, Russia 50
Swanton 37, Tol. Ottawa Hills 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
