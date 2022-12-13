Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Latham Western 13
Beechwood, Ky. 52, Reading 38
Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 33
Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Cardington-Lincoln 48, Bucyrus 36
Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 31
Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton 42
Cin. Western Hills 38, Cin. Taft 8
Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 35
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24
Eastlake North 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39
Eastside, Ind. 56, Edon 18
Eaton 65, Hamilton Ross 57
Fayetteville-Perry 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36
Franklin Furnace Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Fremont Ross 59, Findlay 47
Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41
John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 48
Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 40
Leesburg Fairfield 67, W. Union 27
Legacy Christian 39, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34
Lisbon Beaver 57, Richmond Edison 21
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Gates Mills Hawken 34
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Chillicothe 44
Norwalk 45, Sandusky 29
Oak Glen, W.Va. 43, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 13
Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 16
Rayland Buckeye 50, Martins Ferry 42
Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Barnesville 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Lynchburg-Clay 34
Stryker 53, Hicksville 25
Sullivan Black River 69, Mansfield Temple Christian 48
Sylvania Southview 53, Wauseon 47
Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49
Waterford 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Shadyside 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/