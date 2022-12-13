dayton-daily-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Latham Western 13

Beechwood, Ky. 52, Reading 38

Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 33

Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Cardington-Lincoln 48, Bucyrus 36

Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 31

Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton 42

Cin. Western Hills 38, Cin. Taft 8

Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 35

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24

Eastlake North 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39

Eastside, Ind. 56, Edon 18

Eaton 65, Hamilton Ross 57

Fayetteville-Perry 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

Franklin Furnace Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Fremont Ross 59, Findlay 47

Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41

John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 48

Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 40

Leesburg Fairfield 67, W. Union 27

Legacy Christian 39, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34

Lisbon Beaver 57, Richmond Edison 21

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Gates Mills Hawken 34

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Chillicothe 44

Norwalk 45, Sandusky 29

Oak Glen, W.Va. 43, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 13

Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 16

Rayland Buckeye 50, Martins Ferry 42

Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Barnesville 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Lynchburg-Clay 34

Stryker 53, Hicksville 25

Sullivan Black River 69, Mansfield Temple Christian 48

Sylvania Southview 53, Wauseon 47

Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49

Waterford 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Shadyside 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
One charge dismissed as Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal...
2
Home Depot employee volunteers renovate Middletown man’s house
3
Murder trial begins for man accused in killing of Park Layne woman
4
‘The Bikeriders’ awarded $9M tax credit to film in state
5
Miami University students helping relieve local school staffing...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top