Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 61, Newark Cath. 59

Ashland Crestview 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49

Bowling Green 51, Pemberville Eastwood 48, OT

Can. Glenoak 69, Norton 61

Collins Western Reserve 76, Ashland Mapleton 48

Columbia Station Columbia 106, Lorain Clearview 64

Convoy Crestview 63, Bluffton 50

Jeromesville Hillsdale 61, Loudonville 55

Kidron Cent. Christian 47, Mansfield Christian 40

Liberty Center 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 44

Milton-Union 71, Carlisle 64

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 75, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 67

New Boston Glenwood 90, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17

New Lexington 49, Newark Licking Valley 48

Norwalk St. Paul 76, New London 57

Shelby 66, Marion Pleasant 51

W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Cin. Western Hills 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Grandview Hts. vs. Cols. KIPP, ccd.

Rossford vs. Maumee, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

