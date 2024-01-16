Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 60, Tol. Waite 13

Akr. Garfield 36, Medina Buckeye 30

Albany Alexander 67, Reedsville Eastern 30

Amherst Steele 51, Parma Normandy 27

Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Conneaut 44

Bellaire 50, Shadyside 36

Belmont Union Local 72, St Clairsville 18

Bristol 46, Southington Chalker 7

Canfield S. Range 46, Youngs. Liberty 27

Chicago (Butler), Ill. 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47

Cin. Clark Montessori 56, Cin. Taft 21

Cin. West Clermont 51, Hudson WRA 40

Cle. VASJ 54, E. Cle. Shaw 11

Cols. DeSales 64, Westerville N. 37

Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Avon, Ind. 54

Columbiana Crestview 48, Struthers 37

Copley 56, Can. McKinley 28

Crestwood Prep, Ontario 80, Marysville 60

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, Tol. Whitmer 40

Dublin Jerome 54, Hilliard Bradley 30

Elyria Cath. 52, Brunswick 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Russia 41

Ft. Jennings 58, Dola Hardin Northern 41

Ft. Loramie 70, Botkins 33

Garfield Hts. Trinity 50, Cornerstone Christian 47

George Rogers Clark, Ky. 72, Hudson WRA 60

Georgetown 49, Blanchester 42

Goshen 56, Cin. Madeira 42

Hamilton Ross 51, Harrison 42

Hannibal River 74, Magnolia, W.Va. 26

Harrod Allen E. 48, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 23

Hillsboro 64, Leesburg Fairfield 47

Ironton Rock Hill 52, McArthur Vinton County 41

Lewis Center Olentangy 65, Chillicothe Unioto 63

Lyndhurst Brush 50, Kettering Fairmont 36

Magnolia Sandy Valley 56, Louisville Aquinas 51

Martins Ferry 66, Rayland Buckeye 42

Mason 49, Belleville, Mich. 28

Medina Christian Academy 36, Youngs. Valley Christian 20

Mentor 54, Eastlake North 45

Milford 57, Loveland 36

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Strasburg 32

N. Ridgeville 63, Lakewood 47

New Madison Tri-Village 48, Willard 34

Norwood 45, Cin. Mariemont 31

Olmsted Falls 46, Berlin Hiland 39

Painesville Riverside 60, Painesville Harvey 17

Pickerington Cent. 59, Dublin Coffman 36

Portsmouth 46, Shaker Hts. Laurel 38

Proctorville Fairland 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 45

SPIRE Institute 58, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 50

Springfield 67, Trotwood-Madison 21

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40, Cin. Summit 37

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 61, Richmond Edison 41

Stewart Federal Hocking 50, Pomeroy Meigs 26

Toronto 39, Newcomerstown 37

Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 35

Uniontown Lake 57, Doylestown Chippewa 25

University, W.Va. 55, Steubenville 53

Waverly 54, Lucasville Valley 23

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Rocky River Magnificat 59

Wilmington 36, New Bremen 29

Windham 53, Ashtabula St John 40

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Carrollton 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

