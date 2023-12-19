Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Upper Arlington 66, Worthington Christian 53

Thornville Sheridan 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 24

Toronto 64, Richmond Edison 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Geneva vs. Mantua Crestwood, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

