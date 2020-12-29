X

Monday's Scores

news | 6 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Newark Licking Valley 63

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Findlay Liberty-Benton 51

Bellville Clear Fork 77, Spring. NW 60

Casstown Miami E. 71, Sidney Fairlawn 55

Castalia Margaretta 64, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Cin. Hughes 71, Kettering Alter 70

Collins Western Reserve 91, Plymouth 50

Columbus Grove 65, Van Wert 61, OT

Cornerstone Christian 68, Cle. VASJ 61

Day. Chaminade Julienne 51, Hamilton Badin 45

Defiance Ayersville 58, N. Baltimore 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 70, Proctorville Fairland 61

Dublin Coffman 86, Hilliard Davidson 64

Fairview 36, Delta 23

Findlay 74, Elida 30

Hanoverton United 55, Sebring McKinley 47

Howard E. Knox 46, Utica 33

McComb 60, Northwood 51

Miller City 60, Swanton 39

Millersport 75, Fairfield Christian 42

Montpelier 52, W. Unity Hilltop 39

New Paris National Trail 55, Legacy Christian 53

New Paris National Trail 55, Spring. Greenon 53

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Pemberville Eastwood 40

Paulding 48, Bryan 42

Port Clinton 63, Millbury Lake 28

STVM 70, Richmond Hts. 57

Sandusky St. Mary 61, Oak Harbor 47

Struthers 60, Perry 49

Tiffin Columbian 69, Upper Sandusky 67

Tol. St. John's 40, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Westerville Cent. 56, Westerville N. 51

Westerville S. 52, Marysville 40

Youngs. Mooney 65, Fitch 48

Asset Allocation Associates Holiday Boys Basketball Classic=

Coldwater 46, St. Henry 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Coventry vs. Norton, ppd. to Dec 28th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

