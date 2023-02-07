Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel-Tate 41, Sardinia Eastern Brown 38
Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. Whetstone 38
Day. Dunbar 52, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50
Day. Meadowdale 66, Day. Belmont 62
Day. Thurgood Marshall 51, Tol. Rogers 38
Fairfield Christian 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47
Liberty Christian Academy 84, Groveport Madison Christian 61
Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46
Youngs. Boardman 58, Youngs. East 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
