Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel-Tate 41, Sardinia Eastern Brown 38

Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. Whetstone 38

Day. Dunbar 52, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50

Day. Meadowdale 66, Day. Belmont 62

Day. Thurgood Marshall 51, Tol. Rogers 38

Fairfield Christian 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47

Liberty Christian Academy 84, Groveport Madison Christian 61

Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46

Youngs. Boardman 58, Youngs. East 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

