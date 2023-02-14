Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Delphos Jefferson 45, Leipsic 27
Mansfield Temple Christian 58, Mansfield St. Peter's 23
N. Can. Hoover 35, Mentor 30
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Centerville 48, Day. Chaminade Julienne 36
Cin. Walnut Hills 47, Hamilton Ross 27
Sidney 66, Xenia 37
Division II=
Region 7=
Washington C.H. 49, Hillsboro 35
Division III=
Region 11=
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 31
Division IV=
Region 15=
Corning Miller 48, Franklin Furnace Green 35
Manchester 41, Ironton St. Joseph 37
Racine Southern 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 15
Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Northside Christian 13
Region 16=
Botkins 48, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
