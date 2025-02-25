Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Warren Harding 60, SPIRE Institute 32
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Lebanon 63, Cin. Western Hills 62
St. Xavier (OH) 56, Cin. Colerain 18
Division II=
Region 6=
Cols. Northland 77, Ashville Teays Valley 36
New Albany 55, Dublin Scioto 36
Region 7=
Cols. Franklin Hts. 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49
Cols. St. Charles 53, Cols. Mifflin 32
Pataskala Licking Hts. 72, Logan 28
Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Cols. Briggs 36
Westerville Cent. 69, Thomas Worthington 62
Westerville N. 111, Cols. Whetstone 34
Westerville S. 60, Canal Winchester 49
Worthington Kilbourne 55, Mt. Vernon 48
Region 8=
Clayton Northmont 78, Fairborn 37
Miamisburg 56, Sidney 37
Division IV=
Region 15=
New Lexington 48, Circleville 34
Pomeroy Meigs 72, Hillsboro 56
Division V=
Region 19=
Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Ironton 45
Minford 72, South Point 44
Division VI=
Region 23=
Cardington-Lincoln 62, W. Jefferson 35
Galion Northmor 54, Tree of Life 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/