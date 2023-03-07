X
Dark Mode Toggle

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

James Madison 34, James Robinson 24

Manchester 59, Thomas Dale 45

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Lloyd Bird 44, Glen Allen 37

Princess Anne 53, Menchville 51

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Hampton 55, King’s Fork High School 49

Pulaski County 54, Tuscarora 53

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Brentsville 46, Meridian High School 41

Carroll County 70, Liberty Christian 43

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Central - Wise 51, Gate City 50

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 52

Rappahannock County 42, Buffalo Gap 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County train derailment: Railway reopens, federal probe may take...
2
Clark County 911 caller after train derailment: “It happened just as we...
3
Trains running on track at derailment site raise questions as...
4
Norfolk Southern train derailment disrupts Springfield businesses
5
Defenders claimed corrupt energy bill would save money. Prosecutor...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top