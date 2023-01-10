Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Riverview East 56, Lockland 48
Delphos Jefferson 53, Celina 47
Liberty Christian Academy 73, Shekinah Christian 61
Miami Valley Christian Academy 60, Felicity-Franklin 57
Millbury Lake 49, Northwood 24
Pickerington Cent. 65, Lancaster 22
Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Swanton 55, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
