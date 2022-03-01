Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 9=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 82, Apple Creek Waynedale 57

Creston Norwayne 79, Elyria Cath. 56

Jefferson Area 72, Leavittsburg LaBrae 69, OT

New Middletown Spring. 53, Garrettsville Garfield 28

Division IV=

Region 13=

Lowellville 73, Heartland Christian 67

Richmond Hts. 70, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Warren JFK 70, Wellsville 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atwater Waterloo vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

