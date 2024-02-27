Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Russia 50, Covington 35

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 47, Day. Northridge 37

Day. Oakwood 67, Day. Ponitz Tech. 56

Division IV=

Region 16=

Day. Christian 69, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

