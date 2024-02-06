Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 66, Pomeroy Meigs 46
Athens 62, McArthur Vinton County 41
Beloit W. Branch 54, Norton 20
Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Lowellville 37
Brookfield 44, Garrettsville Garfield 28
Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Ravenna SE 47
Canfield 57, Youngs. Mooney 22
Cardington-Lincoln 50, Lucas 17
Carey 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 30
Columbiana 50, Beaver 29
Columbiana Crestview 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 33
Convoy Crestview 49, Findlay Liberty-Benton 39
Cortland Lakeview 49, Hubbard 36
Delphos Jefferson 54, Miller City 44
E. Liverpool 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 32
Girard 69, Niles McKinley 44
Jackson 65, Waverly 33
Kettering Alter 60, Beavercreek 53
Kirtland 51, Jefferson Area 43
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43
Lisbon David Anderson 54, Warren Lordstown 10
McDermott Scioto NW 43, West Union 29
Mineral Ridge 69, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39
Mogadore 39, Akr. North 21
New Middletown Spring. 49, McDonald 23
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45
Newton Local 52, Day. Stivers 20
Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 32
Portsmouth W. 40, Peebles 31
Proctorville Fairland 68, Portsmouth 51
Richmond Edison 62, Wellsville 38
Rocky River Lutheran W. 68, Lorain Clearview 29
Rossford 56, Tol. Woodward 15
Salineville Southern 65, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33
Sebring McKinley 25, Youngs. Valley Christian 20
Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Ft. Jennings 46
Warren Champion 33, Newton Falls 19
Warren Harding 52, Akr. Garfield 27
Waterford 53, Vincent Warren 48
Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41
Williamsport Westfall 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31
Youngs. Boardman 62, Warren JFK 47
Youngs. Liberty 48, Campbell Memorial 44
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. East 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/