Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 66, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Athens 62, McArthur Vinton County 41

Beloit W. Branch 54, Norton 20

Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Lowellville 37

Brookfield 44, Garrettsville Garfield 28

Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Ravenna SE 47

Canfield 57, Youngs. Mooney 22

Cardington-Lincoln 50, Lucas 17

Carey 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 30

Columbiana 50, Beaver 29

Columbiana Crestview 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 33

Convoy Crestview 49, Findlay Liberty-Benton 39

Cortland Lakeview 49, Hubbard 36

Delphos Jefferson 54, Miller City 44

E. Liverpool 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 32

Girard 69, Niles McKinley 44

Jackson 65, Waverly 33

Kettering Alter 60, Beavercreek 53

Kirtland 51, Jefferson Area 43

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43

Lisbon David Anderson 54, Warren Lordstown 10

McDermott Scioto NW 43, West Union 29

Mineral Ridge 69, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39

Mogadore 39, Akr. North 21

New Middletown Spring. 49, McDonald 23

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45

Newton Local 52, Day. Stivers 20

Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 32

Portsmouth W. 40, Peebles 31

Proctorville Fairland 68, Portsmouth 51

Richmond Edison 62, Wellsville 38

Rocky River Lutheran W. 68, Lorain Clearview 29

Rossford 56, Tol. Woodward 15

Salineville Southern 65, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33

Sebring McKinley 25, Youngs. Valley Christian 20

Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Ft. Jennings 46

Warren Champion 33, Newton Falls 19

Warren Harding 52, Akr. Garfield 27

Waterford 53, Vincent Warren 48

Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41

Williamsport Westfall 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31

Youngs. Boardman 62, Warren JFK 47

Youngs. Liberty 48, Campbell Memorial 44

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. East 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

