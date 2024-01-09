Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 48, Akr. Firestone 45

Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. East 19

Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Warren Lordstown 15

Beachwood 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 24

Bellaire 60, Martins Ferry 46

Belmont Union Local 53, Cambridge 17

Berlin Center Western Reserve 37, Lowellville 30

Berlin Hiland 79, Uhrichsville Claymont 20

Bidwell River Valley 59, Racine Southern 24

Caldwell 66, Bridgeport 33

Canfield S. Range 50, Niles McKinley 21

Cin. Winton Woods 80, Trotwood-Madison 6

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39, Warren Harding 36

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 64, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 27

Columbiana 53, E. Palestine 22

Columbiana Crestview 65, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27

Cortland Lakeview 43, Struthers 39

Cortland Maplewood 65, Vienna Mathews 30

Elyria Open Door 40, Mentor Christian 36

Frankfort Adena 58, Jackson 57

Franklin Furnace Green 45, Portsmouth Clay 26

Fremont Ross 41, Findlay 29

Gallipolis Gallia 43, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Garrettsville Garfield 30, Brookfield 27

Geneva 64, Willoughby S. 35

Girard 47, Hubbard 36

Hannibal River 58, Shadyside 22

Hanoverton United 46, Lisbon David Anderson 18

Hudson WRA 68, Cle. VASJ 32

Kinsman Badger 67, Ashtabula St. John 30

Latham Western 31, Oak Hill 10

Lebanon 59, Loveland 37

Loudonville 66, Mogadore 22

Marietta 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 37

Mechanicsburg 61, Spring. Cath. Cent. 37

Middletown Madison Senior 67, Blanchester 31

Milford 49, Cin. McNicholas 42

Mineral Ridge 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37

Mogadore Field 65, Independence 23

New London 58, Norwalk St. Paul 23

New Middletown Spring. 53, McDonald 25

Plymouth 40, Sullivan Black River 37

Portsmouth 55, Proctorville Fairland 51

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 32

Rossford 49, Oregon Stritch 37

Salem 55, Youngs. Ursuline 47

Salineville Southern 60, Leetonia 19

Warren Champion 52, Newton Falls 19

Wellsville 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 24

Windham 52, Fairport Harbor Harding 19

Wintersville Indian Creek 69, St. Clairsville 22

Youngs. Liberty 27, Campbell Memorial 21

Zanesville Maysville 59, Coshocton 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Warren JFK vs. Middlefield Cardinal, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

