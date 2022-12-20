Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Watterson 59, Grove City 45
Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 56, OT
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 29
Hilliard Davidson 72, West 27
Mogadore Field 56, Mantua Crestwood 46
Perry 82, Ashtabula Edgewood 66
Westerville Cent. 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 51
Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Hebron Lakewood 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
