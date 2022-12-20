dayton-daily-news logo
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Watterson 59, Grove City 45

Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 56, OT

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 29

Hilliard Davidson 72, West 27

Mogadore Field 56, Mantua Crestwood 46

Perry 82, Ashtabula Edgewood 66

Westerville Cent. 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 51

Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Hebron Lakewood 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

