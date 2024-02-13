Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. Max Hayes 53
Brooklyn 74, Sullivan Black River 65
Calvary Christian, Ky. 67, Norwood 46
Cin. Purcell Marian 83, Cin. N. College Hill 62
Cle. Glenville 78, Cle. John Marshall 55
Cle. Rhodes 52, Cle. E. Tech 50
Cols. Mifflin 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 74
Morral Ridgedale 49, Liberty Christian Academy 45
Orange 65, Bard Cleveland 54
Oregon Stritch 57, Carey 49
Tol. Ottawa Hills 75, Pioneer N. Central 69, OT
Vincent Warren 75, Parkersburg, W.Va. 47
Zanesville Maysville 65, Lancaster Fairfield Union 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield’s non-English speaking student population increased by 630...
2
The woman behind Springfield’s Mr. Handy: ‘Everybody needs to know that...
3
Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present ‘Barefoot in the Park”
4
Sports gambling addiction is up in Ohio since legalization; nonprofit...
5
Area WWII veteran honored with Distinguished Flying Cross turns 100