Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. Max Hayes 53

Brooklyn 74, Sullivan Black River 65

Calvary Christian, Ky. 67, Norwood 46

Cin. Purcell Marian 83, Cin. N. College Hill 62

Cle. Glenville 78, Cle. John Marshall 55

Cle. Rhodes 52, Cle. E. Tech 50

Cols. Mifflin 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 74

Morral Ridgedale 49, Liberty Christian Academy 45

Orange 65, Bard Cleveland 54

Oregon Stritch 57, Carey 49

Tol. Ottawa Hills 75, Pioneer N. Central 69, OT

Vincent Warren 75, Parkersburg, W.Va. 47

Zanesville Maysville 65, Lancaster Fairfield Union 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield’s non-English speaking student population increased by 630...
2
The woman behind Springfield’s Mr. Handy: ‘Everybody needs to know that...
3
Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present ‘Barefoot in the Park”
4
Sports gambling addiction is up in Ohio since legalization; nonprofit...
5
Area WWII veteran honored with Distinguished Flying Cross turns 100
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top