Monday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championship
Division III
Region 11
S. Webster 3, Frankfort Adena 2
Division IV
Region 15
Manchester 3, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 1
Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Racine Southern 0
In Other News
1
Jeep rolls several times in crash near New Carlisle; CareFlight called...
2
‘A surgical game changer’: Kettering Health Hamilton performing...
3
Comedian Donnell Rawlings feels at home in Yellow Springs
4
Kings Island’s sold-out Coasterstock includes hundreds of roller...
5
‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones...