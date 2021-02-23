Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 57, Malvern 51
Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Crown City S. Gallia 43, Racine Southern 32
Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Cols. Mifflin 46
Jackson 44, Greenfield McClain 31
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville 30
Mason 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 25
Millbury Lake 58, Genoa Area 57
North Intl 64, Cols. Whetstone 45
Perry 89, Madison 81
Proctorville Fairland 65, Gallipolis Gallia 37
Russia 45, Botkins 44
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Hamilton Ross 60, Wilmington 24
Division III=
Region 11=
Albany Alexander 55, Bidwell River Valley 41
Chesapeake 54, Williamsport Westfall 53
Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, McDermott Scioto NW 47
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Lynchburg-Clay 58
Frankfort Adena 55, Ironton Rock Hill 32
Ironton 61, Southeastern 51
Minford 92, Crooksville 57
Piketon 57, W. Union 19
Pomeroy Meigs 62, Wellston 51
Portsmouth 68, Belpre 53
Portsmouth W. 68, Oak Hill 41
S. Point 68, Chillicothe Huntington 43
Seaman N. Adams 77, Nelsonville-York 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Circleville 38, Circleville Logan Elm 25
Lancaster Fairfield Union 71, Hamilton 26
S. Webster 51, Oak Hill 45
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 62, Monroe 29
Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Beavercreek 27
Semifinal=
Centerville 71, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40
Lebanon 49, Loveland 44
Springboro 61, Miamisburg 43
Division II=
Region 7=
Semifinal=
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57, Cin. Indian Hill 35
Region 8=
Cin. Summit Country Day 40, Cin. Mt. Healthy 38
Trotwood-Madison 68, Eaton 67
Semifinal=
Day. Carroll 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 48
Hamilton Badin 39, Bishop Fenwick 36
Division III=
Region 12=
Carlisle 45, Versailles 43, OT
Cin. Purcell Marian 53, Cin. Madeira 20
Waynesville 37, W. Liberty-Salem 36
Williamsburg 60, Georgetown 47
Semifinal=
Anna 53, Arcanum 39
Lees Creek E. Clinton 64, Norwood 59
Division IV=
Region 16=
Cin. Country Day 56, Fayetteville-Perry 17
Ft. Loramie 72, Jackson Center 12
New Madison Tri-Village 74, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39
Semifinal=
Bradford 42, Troy Christian 32
Legacy Christian 47, Cedarville 34
