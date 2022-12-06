Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellville Clear Fork 54, Milan Edison 37
Bucyrus 72, Mansfield Temple Christian 15
Cornerstone Christian 71, Fairport Harbor Harding 59
Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Mantua Crestwood 43
Middlefield Cardinal 54, Wickliffe 40
Swanton 63, Northwood 43
Westerville Cent. 40, Bishop Watterson 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
A first: Cincinnati State classes to be offered on Miami University’s...
2
Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district...
3
Gabe’s $77 million center opens: ‘We selected Springfield because it...
4
Clark County schools will improve security with more than $1M in grant...
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals