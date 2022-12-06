dayton-daily-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellville Clear Fork 54, Milan Edison 37

Bucyrus 72, Mansfield Temple Christian 15

Cornerstone Christian 71, Fairport Harbor Harding 59

Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Mantua Crestwood 43

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Wickliffe 40

Swanton 63, Northwood 43

Westerville Cent. 40, Bishop Watterson 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
A first: Cincinnati State classes to be offered on Miami University’s...
2
Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district...
3
Gabe’s $77 million center opens: ‘We selected Springfield because it...
4
Clark County schools will improve security with more than $1M in grant...
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top