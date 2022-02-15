Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58
Belmont Union Local 56, St. Clairsville 50
Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Independence 44
Danville 56, Granville Christian 53
Delta 48, Metamora Evergreen 45
Genoa Area 41, Millbury Lake 38
Genoa Christian 52, Delaware Christian 42
Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
New Richmond 65, Goshen 58
Philo 46, Zanesville W. Muskingum 31
Richwood N. Union 58, Lewistown Indian Lake 53
Versailles 58, Delphos St. John's 42
W. Jefferson 44, Mechanicsburg 35
W. Unity Hilltop 81, Monclova Christian 22
Waynesfield-Goshen 66, Morral Ridgedale 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
