Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 53, Sidney Fairlawn 33

Ansonia 57, Coldwater 40

Ashland 63, Bellville Clear Fork 42

Ashville Teays Valley 51, Circleville 34

Aurora 42, Cle. VASJ 37

Bainbridge Paint Valley 48, Wellston 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 58, Crooksville 48

Barnesville 64, Cambridge 35

Bay (OH) 47, Sandusky Perkins 39

Bellaire 54, St Clairsville 36

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 36, Cols. Horizon 19

Belmont Union Local 56, Martins Ferry 44

Berea-Midpark 63, Brunswick 51

Berlin Center Western Reserve 57, New Middletown Spring. 28

Bethel-Tate 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37

Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Stewart Federal Hocking 37

Bishop Brossart, Ky. 67, Miami Valley Christian Academy 27

Bloomdale Elmwood 51, Tontogany Otsego 27

Bristol 54, Ashtabula St John 49

Brookville 67, Milton-Union 63

Burton Berkshire 67, Ashtabula Edgewood 50

Can. Cent. Cath. 44, Youngs. Ursuline 39

Canal Fulton Northwest 63, New Franklin Manchester 17

Canal Winchester Harvest 66, Springfield 45

Canfield 38, Poland Seminary 31

Castalia Margaretta 50, Milan Edison 10

Cedarville 44, Lees Creek E. Clinton 9

Celina 49, Botkins 47

Centerburg 59, Sparta Highland 24

Chesapeake 69, Tolsia, W.Va. 47

Circleville Logan Elm 56, Williamsport Westfall 34

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Warren Howland 35

Cols. Bishop Watterson 44, Gahanna Lincoln 38

Cols. Eastmoor 52, Cle. John Marshall 48

Cols. Grandview Hts. 62, Grove City Christian 39

Columbiana Crestview 72, Garrettsville Garfield 39

Columbus Grove 61, Carey 39

Cory-Rawson 45, New Riegel 22

Cuyahoga Falls 36, Mogadore Field 32

Delphos Jefferson 46, Van Wert 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 40, Dover 37

E. Can. 48, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24

E. Liverpool 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Edgerton 40, Hicksville 34

Elmore Woodmore 47, Millbury Lake 45

Fairfield Christian 51, Northside Christian 30

Fayetteville-Perry 65, Lynchburg-Clay 25

Felicity-Franklin 61, St. Patrick (KY), Ky. 47

Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, Convoy Crestview 25

Galion 69, Lucas 29

Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Avon 25

Genoa 55, Bryan 25

Germantown Valley View 50, Franklin 48

Glouster Trimble 63, Ross County Christian 28

Goshen 64, Williamsburg 49

Groveport Madison Christian 33, Tree of Life 14

Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Defiance Tinora 12

Hanoverton United 57, Leetonia 15

Hayes 40, Hilliard Davidson 38

Houston 38, Ft. Recovery 36

Kent Roosevelt 46, Mantua Crestwood 30

Kettering Alter 38, Russia 35

Kirtland 46, Orange 27

Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Ravenna SE 38

Liberty Center 47, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Lima 56, Spencerville 45

Malvern 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54

Massillon Jackson 59, Strongsville 57

McDonald 55, Lowellville 29

Medina Highland 47, Medina 44

Middlefield Cardinal 51, Southington Chalker 38

Middletown Madison 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46

Milford (OH) 59, Cin. Winton Woods 48

Morenci, Mich. 63, Gorham Fayette 47

Mt. Orab Western Brown 78, Hillsboro 57

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 65, Mineral Ridge 38

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Lexington 23

New Philadelphia 48, Alliance Marlington 25

Newton Falls 33, Brookfield 30

Niles McKinley 56, Salem 54

Norton 46, Beloit W. Branch 43

Oak Harbor 49, Vermilion 31

Oxford Talawanda 61, Blanchester 28

Parma Hts. Holy Name 51, Independence 15

Parma Normandy 54, Richfield Revere 40

Pataskala Licking Hts. 56, Cols. Briggs 34

Portsmouth W. 48, S. Webster 37

RULH 58, Robertson County, Ky. 13

Rayland Buckeye 50, Brooke, W.Va. 48

Richmond Edison 55, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40

Rockford Parkway 45, Delphos St John's 33

Rocky River 58, Cle. Hts. 32

Ryle, Ky. 64, Cin. Indian Hill 45

Salineville Southern 77, Wellsville 14

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 19

Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Leesburg Fairfield 38

Seaman N. Adams 50, Peebles 27

Sherwood Fairview 49, Stryker 44

South Pointe, S.C. 65, Proctorville Fairland 51

Spring. Shawnee 38, Lewistown Indian Lake 31

Strasburg 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 30

Streetsboro 45, Chagrin Falls 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 36, Cols. KIPP 24

Sugarcreek Garaway 34, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

Tallmadge 59, Mogadore 51

Tol. Bowsher 47, Sylvania Southview 25

Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 36

Tol. Christian 63, Tol. Scott 40

Tol. St. Ursula 65, Holland Springfield 19

Tol. Start 60, Fremont Ross 38

Vandalia Butler 54, Day. Stivers 18

Vincent Warren 65, Pomeroy Meigs 10

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 68, Shekinah Christian 52

W. Chester Lakota W. 46, Cin. Oak Hills 36

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Minerva 25

Warren Champion 56, Youngs. Liberty 42

Warren JFK 63, Cle. Cent. Cath. 27

Waterford 48, Albany Alexander 43

Waverly 46, Lucasville Valley 40

Wheelersburg 42, Minford 33

Wickliffe 52, E. Cle. Shaw 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Caldwell 36

Youngs. Valley Christian 38, E. Palestine 34

Zanesville Rosecrans 46, Bridgeport 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
8 injured, including 5 children, in two-vehicle Middletown crash
2
Deputies recover ‘altered’ grenade found by woman in Warren County
3
Luxury living in Middletown: Loft apartment above BeauVerre part of...
4
8 year-old boy in fire last week died of injuries; his sister in...
5
Holiday giving: 6 tips for end-of-year donations