Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 53, Sidney Fairlawn 33
Ansonia 57, Coldwater 40
Ashland 63, Bellville Clear Fork 42
Ashville Teays Valley 51, Circleville 34
Aurora 42, Cle. VASJ 37
Bainbridge Paint Valley 48, Wellston 27
Baltimore Liberty Union 58, Crooksville 48
Barnesville 64, Cambridge 35
Bay (OH) 47, Sandusky Perkins 39
Bellaire 54, St Clairsville 36
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 36, Cols. Horizon 19
Belmont Union Local 56, Martins Ferry 44
Berea-Midpark 63, Brunswick 51
Berlin Center Western Reserve 57, New Middletown Spring. 28
Bethel-Tate 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37
Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Stewart Federal Hocking 37
Bishop Brossart, Ky. 67, Miami Valley Christian Academy 27
Bloomdale Elmwood 51, Tontogany Otsego 27
Bristol 54, Ashtabula St John 49
Brookville 67, Milton-Union 63
Burton Berkshire 67, Ashtabula Edgewood 50
Can. Cent. Cath. 44, Youngs. Ursuline 39
Canal Fulton Northwest 63, New Franklin Manchester 17
Canal Winchester Harvest 66, Springfield 45
Canfield 38, Poland Seminary 31
Castalia Margaretta 50, Milan Edison 10
Cedarville 44, Lees Creek E. Clinton 9
Celina 49, Botkins 47
Centerburg 59, Sparta Highland 24
Chesapeake 69, Tolsia, W.Va. 47
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Williamsport Westfall 34
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Warren Howland 35
Cols. Bishop Watterson 44, Gahanna Lincoln 38
Cols. Eastmoor 52, Cle. John Marshall 48
Cols. Grandview Hts. 62, Grove City Christian 39
Columbiana Crestview 72, Garrettsville Garfield 39
Columbus Grove 61, Carey 39
Cory-Rawson 45, New Riegel 22
Cuyahoga Falls 36, Mogadore Field 32
Delphos Jefferson 46, Van Wert 33
Dresden Tri-Valley 40, Dover 37
E. Can. 48, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24
E. Liverpool 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Edgerton 40, Hicksville 34
Elmore Woodmore 47, Millbury Lake 45
Fairfield Christian 51, Northside Christian 30
Fayetteville-Perry 65, Lynchburg-Clay 25
Felicity-Franklin 61, St. Patrick (KY), Ky. 47
Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, Convoy Crestview 25
Galion 69, Lucas 29
Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Avon 25
Genoa 55, Bryan 25
Germantown Valley View 50, Franklin 48
Glouster Trimble 63, Ross County Christian 28
Goshen 64, Williamsburg 49
Groveport Madison Christian 33, Tree of Life 14
Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Defiance Tinora 12
Hanoverton United 57, Leetonia 15
Hayes 40, Hilliard Davidson 38
Houston 38, Ft. Recovery 36
Kent Roosevelt 46, Mantua Crestwood 30
Kettering Alter 38, Russia 35
Kirtland 46, Orange 27
Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Ravenna SE 38
Liberty Center 47, W. Unity Hilltop 28
Lima 56, Spencerville 45
Malvern 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54
Massillon Jackson 59, Strongsville 57
McDonald 55, Lowellville 29
Medina Highland 47, Medina 44
Middlefield Cardinal 51, Southington Chalker 38
Middletown Madison 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46
Milford (OH) 59, Cin. Winton Woods 48
Morenci, Mich. 63, Gorham Fayette 47
Mt. Orab Western Brown 78, Hillsboro 57
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 65, Mineral Ridge 38
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Lexington 23
New Philadelphia 48, Alliance Marlington 25
Newton Falls 33, Brookfield 30
Niles McKinley 56, Salem 54
Norton 46, Beloit W. Branch 43
Oak Harbor 49, Vermilion 31
Oxford Talawanda 61, Blanchester 28
Parma Hts. Holy Name 51, Independence 15
Parma Normandy 54, Richfield Revere 40
Pataskala Licking Hts. 56, Cols. Briggs 34
Portsmouth W. 48, S. Webster 37
RULH 58, Robertson County, Ky. 13
Rayland Buckeye 50, Brooke, W.Va. 48
Richmond Edison 55, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40
Rockford Parkway 45, Delphos St John's 33
Rocky River 58, Cle. Hts. 32
Ryle, Ky. 64, Cin. Indian Hill 45
Salineville Southern 77, Wellsville 14
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 19
Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Leesburg Fairfield 38
Seaman N. Adams 50, Peebles 27
Sherwood Fairview 49, Stryker 44
South Pointe, S.C. 65, Proctorville Fairland 51
Spring. Shawnee 38, Lewistown Indian Lake 31
Strasburg 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 30
Streetsboro 45, Chagrin Falls 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 36, Cols. KIPP 24
Sugarcreek Garaway 34, Kidron Cent. Christian 30
Tallmadge 59, Mogadore 51
Tol. Bowsher 47, Sylvania Southview 25
Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 36
Tol. Christian 63, Tol. Scott 40
Tol. St. Ursula 65, Holland Springfield 19
Tol. Start 60, Fremont Ross 38
Vandalia Butler 54, Day. Stivers 18
Vincent Warren 65, Pomeroy Meigs 10
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 68, Shekinah Christian 52
W. Chester Lakota W. 46, Cin. Oak Hills 36
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Minerva 25
Warren Champion 56, Youngs. Liberty 42
Warren JFK 63, Cle. Cent. Cath. 27
Waterford 48, Albany Alexander 43
Waverly 46, Lucasville Valley 40
Wheelersburg 42, Minford 33
Wickliffe 52, E. Cle. Shaw 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Caldwell 36
Youngs. Valley Christian 38, E. Palestine 34
Zanesville Rosecrans 46, Bridgeport 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/