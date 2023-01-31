X
Dark Mode Toggle

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Cin. Hillcrest 32

Cols. Patriot Prep 78, Liberty Christian Academy 37

Day. Dunbar 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 66

Day. Meadowdale 83, Day. Stivers 55

Day. Ponitz Tech. 64, Day. Belmont 56

Fostoria 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 43

Marion Harding 66, Galion 53

Northside Christian 56, Genoa Christian 38

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 77, Reynoldsburg 69

Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Corning Miller 49

Tiffin Columbian 53, Lexington 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
2
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
3
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
4
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
5
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top