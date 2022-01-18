Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caledonia River Valley 47, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 50
Cin. Sycamore 40, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38
Columbus Grove 62, Ft. Jennings 20
Convoy Crestview 58, Van Wert 40
Fredericktown 53, Ontario 27
Granville Christian 62, Genoa Christian 44
Hamilton Badin 49, Hamilton Ross 37
Harrison 45, Oxford Talawanda 36
Marion Pleasant 56, Morral Ridgedale 26
Milford 76, Tol. St. Ursula 41
Newport, Ky. 58, Cin. Riverview East 13
Powell Village Academy 45, Vermilion 44
Sherwood Fairview 59, Edon 43
Westerville S. 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/