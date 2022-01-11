Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 37, Baltimore Liberty Union 33

Amherst Steele 62, Lorain Clearview 23

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Creston Norwayne 19

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51, Piqua 16

Belmont Union Local 69, Bellaire 33

Bristol 66, Kinsman Badger 29

Chardon 59, Burton Berkshire 40

Cin. Woodward 64, Cin. Western Hills 24

Eastlake North 58, Bedford 16

Elmore Woodmore 48, Port Clinton 17

Elyria Cath. 58, Grafton Midview 45

Fairfield 79, W. Union 57

Franklin Furnace Green 55, Portsmouth Clay 40

Granville Christian 56, Shekinah Christian 22

Haviland Wayne Trace 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 20

Holland Springfield 55, Maumee 30

Howard E. Knox 64, Crestline 17

Jackson 51, Albany Alexander 43

Kirtland 33, Chagrin Falls 28

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Zanesville Maysville 31

Linsly, W.Va. 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53

Martins Ferry 48, Cambridge 37

McArthur Vinton County 66, Chillicothe 44

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Mt. Vernon 43

Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Manchester 43

Oak Hill 50, Bidwell River Valley 40

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Ashtabula St. John 39

Painesville Harvey 36, Cornerstone Christian 26

Painesville Riverside 51, Chardon NDCL 46

Peebles 50, Lynchburg-Clay 42

Poland Seminary 58, Hubbard 30

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Latham Western 35

Richmond Edison 51, E. Liverpool 50

Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Seaman N. Adams 50

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, W. Liberty-Salem 28

Thomas Worthington 52, Hilliard Darby 40

Thornville Sheridan 66, Warsaw River View 18

Tol. Bowsher 65, Metamora Evergreen 49

Wellington 43, New London 17

Westerville Cent. 65, Galloway Westland 30

Wheelersburg 55, S. Webster 47

Yellow Springs 45, Legacy Christian 38

Youngs. Liberty 65, Warren Champion 35

Youngs. Valley Christian 45, E. Palestine 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Portsmouth vs. Chesapeake, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

