X

Monday's Scores

news | 41 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bidwell River Valley 51, Marion Pleasant 36

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Warren Champion 36

Northside Christian 54, Shekinah Christian 8

Painesville Riverside 63, Madison 54

Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Cin. St. Ursula 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Hoban vs. North Allegheny, Pa., ccd.

Akr. Manchester vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. New Riegel, ppd.

Lakewood vs. Fairview, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.