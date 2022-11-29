Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooklyn 65, Middlefield Cardinal 62
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Crestline 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
