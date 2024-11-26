Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel Christian School 41, Great Hope Baptist 30

Brunswick Academy 48, Halifax County 35

Dayspring 50, Faith Christian-Roanoke 42

Hampton Roads 59, Isle of Wight Academy 23

Midlothian 45, Louisa 40

St. Margaret's 82, Evergreen Christian 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Here’s why Ohio 129 exit at I-75 will be closed Tuesday evening
2
41-year-old man faces murder charge in Hamilton woman’s death
3
21-year-old man killed in Sunday Butler County crash identified
4
Here’s how to eat healthier on Thanksgiving … but don’t stress about it
5
Local high school using VP-elect JD Vance in class lessons