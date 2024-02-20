Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 40
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Region 15=
Hannibal River 60, Newcomerstown 19
Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
