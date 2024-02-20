Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 40

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Region 15=

Hannibal River 60, Newcomerstown 19

Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

