Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 56, Atwater Waterloo 50

Alliance Marlington 66, Youngs. Boardman 40

Amherst Steele 69, Twinsburg 41

Andover Pymatuning Valley 36, Jefferson Area 26

Austintown Fitch 92, Ashtabula Lakeside 14

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Vienna Mathews 36

Canal Fulton Northwest 39, Dalton 30

Columbia Station Columbia 54, N. Olmsted 37

Columbiana Crestview 63, Lisbon Beaver 34

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Edon 32, Antwerp 16

Hubbard 43, Kinsman Badger 35

Jackson 56, McArthur Vinton County 19

Kenton 58, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42

Lees Creek E. Clinton 48, Bethel-Tate 32

Liberty Center 58, W. Unity Hilltop 41

Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Medina Buckeye 27

Marietta 77, Albany Alexander 24

Mentor Lake Cath. 55, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36

Mogadore 53, Windham 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22

Newton Falls 42, Warren JFK 37

Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 43

Old Fort 63, Attica Seneca E. 34

Orange 64, Cle. E. Tech 12

Oregon Clay 40, Metamora Evergreen 31

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49, Fairview 25

Peebles 74, Hillsboro 51

Richmond Edison 40, Wellsville 28

Sardinia Eastern Brown 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

Seaman N. Adams 51, Fairfield 37

Willoughby S. 52, Bedford 11

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Bridgeport 7

Youngs. Chaney High School 26, Campbell Memorial 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heartland Christian vs. Cortland Maplewood, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

