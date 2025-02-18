Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Hannibal River 56
Brookfield 60, Youngs. Liberty 38
Canfield S. Range 84, Heartland Christian 53
Cin. Winton Woods 51, Morrow Little Miami 42
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 62, Grand River Academy 38
Corning Miller 51, Millersport 41
Delaware Christian 41, Genoa Christian 37
Elyria Cath. 76, Mansfield Madison 42
Grove City Christian 65, Cols. KIPP 64
Jackson 56, Gallipolis Gallia 50
LaGrange Keystone 67, Wellington 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 37, Cin. Sycamore 23
Lima 74, Huber Hts. Wayne 59
Lisbon David Anderson 92, Salineville Southern 63
London 61, Circleville 52
Massillon Jackson 84, Youngs. East 32
McArthur Vinton County 83, Ross County Christian 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, Mt Gilead 35
Ohio Valley Christian 57, Fayette Christian 38
Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Chardon NDCL 46
Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Ironton St. Joseph 36
Salem 60, Hubbard 53
Southeastern 50, Racine Southern 44
Tol. St. Francis 57, Tol. Cent. Cath. 44
Urbana 36, Dublin Jerome 35
Westerville N. 86, Linsly, W.Va. 67
Wheelersburg 53, Waverly 46
Youngs. Boardman 75, Warren JFK 72
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 19=
Bidwell River Valley 56, Piketon 49
West Union 54, Wellston 48
Division VI=
Region 23=
Frankfort Adena 40, RULH 30
