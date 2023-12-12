Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. Buchtel 28
Albany Alexander 63, Wellston 34
Archbold 48, Defiance Tinora 42
Ashtabula St. John 60, Vienna Mathews 11
Athens 56, Nelsonville-York 37
Aurora 60, Chagrin Falls Kenston 30
Avon Lake 50, Bellevue 42
Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Latham Western 14
Barnesville 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43
Bellaire 44, Belmont Union Local 35
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55, Spring. Shawnee 25
Blanchester 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 52
Bloom-Carroll 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 21
Bristol 65, Windham 56
Brookfield 44, Youngs. Liberty 14
Bryan 57, Edgerton 32
Carlisle 36, New Paris National Trail 33
Carrollton 58, Steubenville 48
Chardon 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 35
Cin. Wyoming 58, Hamilton Ross 48
Cle. St. Joseph 57, Austintown Fitch 44
Cols. Grandview Hts. 67, Galloway Westland 45
Columbiana 46, Wellsville 22
Columbiana Crestview 63, Campbell Memorial 5
Cortland Maplewood 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 19
Covington 44, Russia 37
Danville 66, Cols. Patriot Prep 20
Day. Carroll 68, Wilmington 46
E. Palestine 40, Leetonia 10
Girard 34, Canfield S. Range 19
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, E. Can. 28
Hamilton 58, Cin. NW 16
Kinsman Badger 66, Andover Pymatuning Valley 41
Leavittsburg LaBrae 46, Newton Falls 33
Lebanon 68, Ursuline Academy 51
Legacy Christian 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31
Lima Perry 61, Pandora-Gilboa 50
Lima Sr. 60, Tol. Woodward 22
Lisbon David Anderson 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 23
Lynchburg-Clay 53, Sardinia Eastern Brown 24
Milan Edison 48, Madonna, W.Va. 36
Mineral Ridge 70, McDonald 34
Minford 59, Chillicothe 33
Mowrystown Whiteoak 42, Leesburg Fairfield 31
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Sebring McKinley 20
N. Olmsted 59, Lorain Clearview 21
N. Ridgeville 59, Amherst Steele 51
New Bremen 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 41
Niles McKinley 56, Cortland Lakeview 52
Poland Seminary 45, Hubbard 28
Proctorville Fairland 75, Ironton 23
RULH 45, W. Union 43
Salineville Southern 50, Hanoverton United 44
Seaman N. Adams 49, Portsmouth W. 40
Stewart Federal Hocking 49, McConnelsville Morgan 32
Struthers 35, Youngs. East 29
Vincent Warren 55, Linsly, W.Va. 38
Warren Champion 58, Garrettsville Garfield 20
Warren JFK 51, Youngs. Mooney 48
Waynesville 62, Goshen 61
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 82, Shadyside 27
Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 52
Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. Chaney High School 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/