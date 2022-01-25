Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ready 57, Cols. DeSales 52
Burton Berkshire 49, Orwell Grand Valley 47
Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55
Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 54
Maumee 53, Holland Springfield 52
Medina 75, Cle. Rhodes 64
Westlake 96, Parma Hts. Holy Name 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Versailles, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
