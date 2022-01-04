Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chardon 64, Middlefield Cardinal 62

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Tree of Life 22

Gorham Fayette 66, Morenci, Mich. 51

Milton-Union 72, Germantown Valley View 62

Napoleon 56, Bryan 40

Pandora-Gilboa 55, Miller City 47

Proctorville Fairland 71, Ironton 21

Reimer Road Baptist Christian 74, Christian Community School 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

