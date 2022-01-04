Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chardon 64, Middlefield Cardinal 62
Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Tree of Life 22
Gorham Fayette 66, Morenci, Mich. 51
Milton-Union 72, Germantown Valley View 62
Napoleon 56, Bryan 40
Pandora-Gilboa 55, Miller City 47
Proctorville Fairland 71, Ironton 21
Reimer Road Baptist Christian 74, Christian Community School 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
