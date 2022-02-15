Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atwater Waterloo 51, Mineral Ridge 13
Beverly Ft. Frye 40, St. Marys, W.Va. 26
Delta 50, Metamora Evergreen 39
Morral Ridgedale 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 25
New Riegel 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 24
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57, Bellevue 46
Richmond Edison 49, Lisbon Beaver 44
Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29
Waterford 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 29
Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, New Lexington 21
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 7=
Jackson 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 37
McArthur Vinton County 48, Greenfield McClain 33
Thornville Sheridan 56, Washington C.H. 25
Waverly 50, Chillicothe 46
Division III=
Region 11=
Seaman N. Adams 40, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/