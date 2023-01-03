Monday's Scores

BreakingNews
Bills player collapses on field vs. Bengals; game suspended
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire 62, Rayland Buckeye 48

Belmont Union Local 57, Cambridge 10

Brookfield 68, Warren Champion 33

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 69, Richmond Edison 33

Cin. Seven Hills 46, Cin. Christian 5

Columbiana Crestview 90, Campbell Memorial 14

Cortland Maplewood 57, Cortland Lakeview 12

Garrettsville Garfield 40, Newton Falls 32

Mayfield 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 19

McDonald 52, Lowellville 49, OT

Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Cin. Turpin 42

Norwood 51, Cin. Mariemont 48

S. Webster 62, Franklin Furnace Green 25

Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, St. Patrick, Ky. 49

Springfield 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 24

Warren Howland 49, Austintown Fitch 44

Wayne, W.Va. 50, Ironton 35

Wheelersburg 37, Waverly 32

Wintersville Indian Creek 49, E. Liverpool 27

Youngs. Liberty 75, Leavittsburg LaBrae 36

Youngs. Ursuline 52, Struthers 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

