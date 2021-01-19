X

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 65, Garfield Hts. 28

Ashtabula Edgewood 50, Wickliffe 35

Barnesville 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 45

Bellevue 50, Vermilion 44

Belmont Union Local 81, Shadyside 57

Beloit W. Branch 46, Hudson WRA 35

Bidwell River Valley 69, Crown City S. Gallia 51

Bishop Hartley 50, Hilliard Davidson 40

Bishop Watterson 40, Dublin Scioto 35

Bradford 47, St. Henry 26

Brookfield 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 49

Carrollton 52, Minerva 38

Chardon 53, Mentor 42

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 51, Eastlake North 48

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 43, E. Cle. Shaw 41

Columbiana 72, Lisbon David Anderson 34

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31

Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 29

Findlay 46, Oregon Clay 19

Fitch 77, Youngs. Chaney High School 22

Gahanna Lincoln 63, Westerville S. 56

Jackson 36, Chillicothe 35

Kirtland 34, Mentor Lake Cath. 20

Madison 71, Painesville Harvey 42

Marietta 61, Waterford 52

Martins Ferry 78, Lisbon Beaver 44

Marysville 55, Hilliard Darby 31

Massillon Perry 64, Warren Howland 53

McArthur Vinton County 40, Beverly Ft. Frye 38

Milford 62, Cin. Anderson 38

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42, Ada 40

New Carlisle Tecumseh 63, Bellbrook 51

New Paris National Trail 40, Casstown Miami E. 37

Newton Falls 53, Girard 30

Philo 46, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27

Richwood N. Union 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42

Spencerville 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Tipp City Bethel 49, Day. Christian 30

Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, Greenville 20

Windham 43, Kinsman Badger 38

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Millersburg W. Holmes 31

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 81, Bridgeport 12

Youngs. East 56, Warren JFK 26

Youngs. Liberty 61, Richmond Hts. 27

Classic In The Country XVIII=

Akr. Hoban 75, Thornville Sheridan 68, OT

Berlin Hiland 62, Massillon Jackson 35

Dublin Coffman 47, Pickerington Cent. 42

Las Vegas Bulldogs, Nev. 65, Reynoldsburg 61

Napoleon 49, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Newark 54, Solon 23

Westerville MLK Day Classic=

Westerville N. 48, Whitehall-Yearling 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Houston vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.

Leetonia vs. E. Palestine, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

