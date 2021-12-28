Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austintown Fitch 61, Youngs. Ursuline 42
Bryan 52, Montpelier 31
Celina 34, St. Henry 23
Cin. Withrow 50, Day. Meadowdale 41
Cory-Rawson 54, Continental 34
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Lewis Center Olentangy 24
Faith Academy 49, Cin. Indian Hill 29
Gahanna Lincoln 60, Westerville S. 48
Leavittsburg LaBrae 84, Mineral Ridge 30
Logan 48, Circleville 40
London 39, London Madison Plains 19
Madison 60, Geneva 58
Magnolia Sandy Valley 56, Navarre Fairless 52
Malvern 57, E. Can. 53
Massillon Jackson 75, Solon 56
Mogadore 42, Mogadore Field 39
Olmsted Falls 61, Seattle Prep, Wash. 37
Plantation American Heritage, Fla. 55, Westlake 35
Poland Seminary 44, Youngs. Boardman 35
Rootstown 45, Berlin Center Western Reserve 41
Sherwood Fairview 62, Stryker 38
Uniontown Lake 62, Wooster 49
Westerville N. 59, Westerville Cent. 36
Williamsport Westfall 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35
Zanesville Rosecrans 33, New Matamoras Frontier 18
Zanesville W. Muskingum 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/