Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cortland Maplewood 69, Bristol 37

Dublin Jerome 50, Canal Winchester Harvest 47

Gibsonburg 57, Lakeside Danbury 29

Hubbard 37, Cortland Lakeview 32

Louisville 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 38

Millersport 64, Corning Miller 43

Portsmouth Notre Dame 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 9

Stewart Federal Hocking 75, Glouster Trimble 59

Warren JFK 56, Gates Mills Gilmour 49

Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Crooksville 28

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 11=

Marietta 50, Washington C.H. 44

Thornville Sheridan 69, Chillicothe 14

Region 12=

Bellbrook 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 8

Division IV=

Region 15=

Gallipolis Gallia 50, McArthur Vinton County 46

Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Jackson 35

Waverly 59, South Point 27

Region 16=

Eaton 67, Day. Meadowdale 32

Division V=

Region 19=

Wellston 40, Pomeroy Meigs 35

Region 20=

Cin. Madeira 65, Cin. Deer Park 24

Williamsburg 62, Cin. Seven Hills 32

Division VI=

Region 23=

Belpre 53, Peebles 52

Lucasville Valley 50, Beaver Eastern 35

Lynchburg-Clay 35, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28

RULH 47, Leesburg Fairfield 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Crews recover body of missing man killed in Fairfield Koch Foods blaze
2
Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing
3
Cedarville student launches civil discourse platform on LinkedIn
4
Springfield G92, pastor reject social media rumors about help for...
5
Springfield school attendance lower after threats; district starts...